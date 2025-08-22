Plans to build biogas plant in village near Brackley are deferred

The energy facility would be located on agricultural fields between Evenley and Croughton, off the B4031.

Plans for an anaerobic digestion facility near Brackley, which will turn crops and chicken manure into energy, have been deferred.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has further delayed making a decision on plans for a biogas plant in rural Northamptonshire, despite outcries from neighbours who claimed they had already “suffered over three years of life-changing uncertainty” from the project.

Developers Acorn Bioenergy Ltd returned to WNC with a new application for an energy facility near Evenley, after their previous proposals for the same location were rejected in 2023.

Officers advised planning members to approve the new plans at a meeting on Tuesday August 19, but councillors ultimately decided they needed more information before they issued an approval or rejection.

Jon Williams, who lives at Barleymow Farm, which neighbours the development, pleaded with councillors to turn down the plant once again.

He said: “My family and neighbours have suffered over three years of life-changing uncertainty from this green-washing, explodable factory built meters from our homes.

“The thought of this being next to us is terrifying.”

The development would put feedstock, made up of straw, maize, grass and poultry and dairy manure, in anaerobic digestors to create biogas. Once transformed on site into biomethane, it would be removed by tanker for injection into the National Grid.

These latest plans once again attracted controversy, receiving 306 letters of objection raising concerns about traffic, the loss of countryside and potential smells from the process.

Cathy Ellis, chair of Evenley Parish Council, said the altered application “makes a mockery” of the council’s previous refusal decision. She said that not enough had changed in the facility’s size and dominance in the landscape to justify its approval.

However, the plans have also received backing in the area, with 176 letters of support submitted alongside the application.

Local farmer Andrew Thompson said the facility would help generate a steady income for local farms through the sale of crops for the feedstock, as well as benefitting from a natural fertiliser produced in the digestion process, which would be sent back out.

He told members that diversification of farmland was essential for them to stay afloat and asked them to support the scheme to “back British farming”.

Speaking on behalf of Acorn, Daniel Lambert told the meeting that the biogas plant would generate enough energy to heat more than 8,000 households, whilst also providing local farmers with a guaranteed income for the 25 years it would be in operation.

“This is a time when British farmers need our help. We can deliver all these benefits while making sure there is no unacceptable impact on nearby communities,” he said.

After hearing representations from multiple local residents, farmers, councillors and MPs, the planning committee voted to delay their decision.

Members asked to visit a biogas plant that is already in operation- to see first hand the effect it has on neighbouring communities- and further clarity on health and safety concerns before the plans will come back to another planning meeting.

