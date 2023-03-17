Plans rejected for controversial new housing estate on the edge of Bloxham

Plans to build a new housing estate with 30 homes on the edge of Bloxham have been rejected.

At this month’s Cherwell District Council’s planning committee meeting last week (March 9), the council sided with residents and the Bloxham Parish Council who objected to the proposed plans for the Ell’s Lane development.

The plans for 30 new houses to the north of the village and west of the A361, that were put forward by housing developer Deeley Homes, received around 45 letters of objection from residents concerned with the negative effect on the village the construction would have.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The developer said: "The proposed development will deliver a highly sustainable residential development with positive social, economic, and environmental benefits, whilst also assisting the council in boosting the supply of housing and the delivery of housing in future years.”

Villagers and parish councillors successfully stop the construction of a new estate in Bloxham.

However, the plans were met with objections on a number of grounds, including drainage issues, the impact speeding cars, pollution, and noise will have on the village, and the village not having the infrastructure to cope with more residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nathanael Stock, the leader of the council’s development management team, said: "The site is not allocated for development. The site is relatively remote from the village centre, located on the northern side of Ell’s Lane, which, together with Bloxham Grove Road, in the officer’s view, serves as something of a defined edge to the village.

"The site therefore relates much more to the countryside to the north of Ell’s Lane than it does to the village to the south. The works required to Ell’s Lane in officer’s views would have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the immediate area.”

The chair of Bloxham Parish Council, David Bunn, also spoke at the meeting, stating his objections to the plans. He said: "Bloxham Parish Council and many residents object to this planning application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The proposed site has not been identified as a strategic site in the local plan 2011–2031; the proposed site has not been submitted in the employment land availability; and indeed, two areas in Ell’s Lane that were reviewed were seen as not suitable, so it would be reasonable to conclude the same outcome for this site had it been reviewed.

"The development is contrary to the Bloxham village plan for the following reasons: the site is located outside the built form of the village, within an area of agricultural land, and in open countryside. Allowing this application would set a precedent for residential developments to the north of Ells Lane and Bloxham Grove.

"The application site, if developed, will extend the current built-up limits of Banbury into open countryside."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr. Bunn also made reference to how the extra houses and tenants would have a serious impact on the local NHS in the village, which says it would struggle with the influx of up to 70 new patients, and the local secondary school, which is already operating at capacity.

At the meeting, a spokesperson for Deeley Homes said that the council brought the application to the meeting ahead of time and that they asked the "council to defer their decision to allow the outstanding issues to be discussed".