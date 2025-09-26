Plans for up to 150 homes on outskirts of Banbury will be discussed next week - with officers recommending approval

Plans to build up to 150 homes as part of a massive development on the outskirts of Banbury will be discussed by the district council next week - with council planners advising councillors to approve them.

Manor Oak Homes has applied to build the homes on the land at Hanwell Fields, on the northern side of Dukes Meadow Drive in Banbury.

The homes would form the third phase of the development, after plans to build 78 homes were granted in May 2024 and a further 114 homes were given planning permission after an appeal in January 2025.

Cherwell District Council will decide whether to approve the plans at their meeting next Thursday, October 2.

There were 13 objections, one supporting comment and one neutral comment.

The objectors raised concerns about increasing traffic in Hanwell, eroding the gap between Hanwell and Banbury, the loss of local countryside and the lack of nearby facilities.

Banbury Town Council, Hanwell Parish Council and Drayton Parish Council also objected.

Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust also objected asking for more information on the ecological impacts of the development.

The applicant’s planning documents argue that the council’s “significantly deficient housing land supply” mean the scheme should be approved “without delay”.

It adds: “The highways impact of the proposed development will be adequately accommodated by the existing road network.

“Otherwise, the sustainable location of the site will ensure that the use of sustainable forms of transport is maximised.”

A total of 45 homes will be affordable housing, representing 30 per cent of the development.

Officers recommended the plans should be approved due to its lack of a five year housing supply.