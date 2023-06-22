Photo Gallery: Crowds, including celebrity (well, sort of!) enjoy village near Banbury's green week finale

Locals and visitors came out to enjoy the finale of Bloxham's Great Big Green Week on Saturday (June 17), and they may have even caught a glimpse of a well-known celebrity.

The day got underway with the community market, which featured stalls from Steeple Aston Organics, Bodicote Baker Simon Clifford, local author Linda Newbery with her book ‘Set in Stone’, zero-waste, packaging-free store Nothing But Footprints, and crafts and cakes from the Women's Institute, among others.

The well-attended event, which even saw the appearance of broadcaster, biologist, and Planet Earth narrator Sir David Attenborough in the form of a cardboard cut-out borrowed from Banbury’s Nothing but Footprints store, was followed by the showing of the documentary The Economics of Happiness.

Biodiversity Bloxham, the community action group behind the Great Big Green Week, was delighted that so many local organisations and businesses were involved in the week.

Spokesperson Rowena Rouse said: "Although there was no horse trading or cattle auctions as in days of yore, it’s heartening to see our grassroots market becoming a regular, valued event in the local calendar. And we were so pleased that ‘David’ was also able to join us at the drop of a hat!

"We are grateful to have so many like-minded businesses and organisations in our area, wishing to work together to enrich local life and collaborate on modest but important projects to help lessen the effects of a very real climate and ecological emergency."

For more information on the Biodiversity Bloxham or for future events, visit http://www.bloxham.info/ or email [email protected]

