Oxfordshire vicar who had to wear electronic tag during services has now had device removed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Church of England priest from Oxfordshire who had to wear an electronic tag during his services has now had the device removed after over a year.

Rev Tim Hewes, 73, a retired dentist who lives near Wantage, was arrested at his home in Novemebr 2022, accused of conspiring to block the M25 with Just Stop Oil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had to wear the GPS electronic monitoring tag as part of his bail conditions - but it has now been removed in accordance with a ruling from Southwark Crown Court.

Rev Tim Hewes - who had to wear an electronic tag during his services - has now had the device removed after over a year.

Just Stop Oil are demanding that the UK government immediately halts all new licensing and consents for fossil fuel exploration and extraction.

Rev Hewes, who had previously sewed his lips together as part of a protest outside the offices of a media company owned by Rupert Murdoch, had been forced to lead church services while wearing a GPS ankle tag. His trial is scheduled for February 2025.

He said: “It’s an enormous relief to have the tag removed and to be able to sleep away from home even though other restrictions still apply. Wearing the tag limited the access to my grandchildren.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've been wearing the tag for 14 months, having previously been in prison for six weeks, for allegedly being involved with a peaceful nonviolent protest concerning the government’s lack of adequate and urgent action on the climate emergency.”

“It's hardly surprising that people in nonviolent civil resistance are becoming increasingly active. Daily we are reminded of the developing climate catastrophe which will result in the breakdown of law and order.