Oxfordshire Plan 2050 on show in Banbury

As part of the ongoing consultation on the Oxfordshire Plan 2050, there will be a public exhibition in Banbury Town Hall later today.

The Plan is part of the £215m Housing and Growth Deal agreed by the Oxfordshire Growth Board with the Government, and is being formed by all Oxfordshire’s authorities.

It will set out aspirations for the county’s future and consider how best to deliver new homes and infrastructure and other improvements to achieve a better quality of life for all.

The first draft of the document is online now where Oxfordshire residents can view details of the plans and leave comments.

The drop-in exhibition, which runs between 3pm and 8pm, in Banbury Town Hall, will give people the chance to talk to the team working on the Plan, find out more, learn what is in the consultation document and share their thoughts.

