Oxfordshire named best English county for recycling

Oxfordshire has been named the best performing county in England for its recycling rates during 2017/18.

Figures published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show that Oxfordshire County Council is the highest performing disposal authority, ahead of Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire.

Oxfordshire is top in the highest proportion of waste which is reused, recycled and composted (57.2 per cent), and the lowest amount of general waste produced per household (430kg).

Cllr Yvonne Constance, member for the environment, said: “I would like to commend our residents who take the time to recycle.

“Oxfordshire councils provide a comprehensive range of services to encourage recycling, but it is only through people doing their bit and using these services correctly that we’re able to perform so well in recycling and reducing waste.”

All Oxfordshire councils recycled over 50 per cent in 2017/18, ahead of the national recycling rate of 45 per cent.

Plus Oxfordshire district councils are three of the top four best performing in the south east.

"We’re not complacent,” says Councillor Constance. “Oxfordshire councils are working together to build on our success. We’re determined to further reduce waste and recycle even more. Everyone can play their part.

“Check your local council website; make sure you’re recycling everything you can. Look for tips on how to reduce the amount of waste your household produces. Help us to stay top of the pops!”

For more information, visit oxfordshire.gov.uk/waste