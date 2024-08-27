Oxfordshire County Council submits plans for new office building and 12 parking spaces near Banbury
The proposal is currently being considered by Cherwell District Council for replacement of the authority’s temporary office building with a new one on land north of Deddington Highways Maintenance Depot, Banbury Road.
Three car parking spaces exist at the current site, and a total of 12 new spaces have been proposed as part of the new plans, equating to a difference of nine spaces.
A planning paper says: “The Site is part of an existing highway depot which comprises a large open site consisting predominantly of hardstanding areas used for the storage of highway equipment, road signage and materials.
“The application seeks for the removal of the temporary office containers.”
The application has a target decision date of September 11.
To view current planning applications in the Banbury area, visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/info/9/planning-and-building
