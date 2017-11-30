On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me . . a bin

We all have that relative or friend who’s hard to buy gifts for so why not buy them a bin.

Cherwell District Council has cut the cost of its blue and brown recycling bins by 40 per cent, with residents able to pick one up for the reduced price of £18 instead of £30.

Each of the bins will come with a lifetime guarantee and will help residents accommodate the additional recycling generated over the festive period.

Cllr Debbie Pickford, Cherwell’s lead member for clean and green, said: “In the run up to Christmas and throughout the festive celebrations, households typically see a surge in household recycling so this bin sale could not come at a better time.

“Aside from the obvious recyclable waste from presents such as cardboard packaging and recycling, this time of year also sees a surge in foil, drinks cans and plastic chocolate tubs as people host parties and celebrations.

“By purchasing a discounted bin now, residents will not only have the extra capacity over Christmas, but all year round. All of our bins come with a lifetime guarantee so if they are damaged or stolen, we will repair or replace them free of charge.”

Residents can have up to five blue and/or brown recycling bins and all will be emptied on collection day.

Bins come in two sizes; the standard 240 litre and the smaller 140 litre for those with limited storage space. Residents can change to a larger or smaller bin at any time.

The bins will be available at the discounted price until December 31 with residents who order before December 15 receiving their bin in time for Christmas.

To order visit www.cherwell.gov.uk or call 01295 227003.