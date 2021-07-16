Officials from multiple councils helped clear up a major fly-tip which blocked a roadway near Bucknell today, Friday July 16.

The street cleaning team from Cherwell District Council working with Oxfordshire County Council highways team worked to clean off the road this morning, Friday July 16.

Together they were able to remove the fly-tip and the road was open again by lunchtime.

Officials from both Oxfordshire and Cherwell district councils helped clear up a major fly-tip which blocked a roadway near Bicester today, Friday July 16. (Image from Cherwell District Council Twitter)