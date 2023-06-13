Newly-elected councillor gets annual green week underway at village near Banbury

On his first official engagement, the Cherwell District Councillor was welcomed to cut the recyclable rubbish bunting and kick off the week's activities in the garden of the Elephant and Castle pub in the village.

The event, which was started by the Climate Coalition to celebrate and encourage positive action on climate change and to improve biodiversity in local environments, has now been run for three years by the Biodiversity Bloxham group.

A spokesperson for Biodiversity Bloxham said: "Our Plant Swap and Sale on Saturday June 10 was a good start to the week, and the welcome coolness of the garden of the Elephant and Castle pub was the perfect launchpad.

Newly elected district councillor Rob Pattenden opens Bloxham’s Great Big Green Week 2023.

"Vegetable plants and herbs sold quickly, and the sunflower competition, to be judged at Applefest on September 23, promises to be hot stuff with good prizes in three categories.

"Other events this week included a talk, ‘What Is Biodiversity?’ by respected local biologist, science author, and broadcaster Colin Tudge."

The week’s long celebration culminates on Saturday (June 17) at the village’s Ex-Servicemen’s Hall with a green community market from 10am -1.30pm.

This will be followed by a showing of "The Economics of Happiness" film at 6.30pm with a complimentary vegetarian dinner and drinks. Both events are free to attend, and all are welcome.