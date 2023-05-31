News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix account
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

New coffee pod recycling initiative launched for Banbury residents

Special bin bags will be given to those who sign up to the scheme
By The Newsroom
Published 31st May 2023, 10:07 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:07 BST
Cherwell District Council has entered into a new partnership with Podback, a nationwide, not-for-profit recycling service. Leaflets explaining how residents can sign up for it are being delivered to homes across the district.Cherwell District Council has entered into a new partnership with Podback, a nationwide, not-for-profit recycling service. Leaflets explaining how residents can sign up for it are being delivered to homes across the district.
Cherwell District Council has entered into a new partnership with Podback, a nationwide, not-for-profit recycling service. Leaflets explaining how residents can sign up for it are being delivered to homes across the district.

A new coffee pod recycling initiative has been launched for Banbury residents.

Cherwell District Council has entered into a new partnership with Podback, a nationwide, not-for-profit recycling service. Leaflets explaining how residents can sign up for it are being delivered to homes across the district.

Councillor Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “Residents who use coffee machines can now enjoy the convenience of having our bin crews collect their pods and take them away for recycling. They simply need to leave their used pods on top of any of their bins, in the supplied bags, and we’ll do the rest.”

Most Popular

When people sign up and set up an online Podback account they will receive two free rolls of bags in the post. When they run out, people can order more through their online account.

Depending on whether they use aluminium or plastic pods, people will receive white or green bags. This allows the different materials to be separated into different waste streams to facilitate the recycling process.

Tea and hot chocolate pods are also accepted. After collection, the pods are taken to specialist reprocessing plants in the UK.

They are shredded to remove the coffee grounds. The plastic and aluminium are then transformed into new products, including beverage cans, car components, building products or plastic garden furniture.

The coffee grounds are processed by anaerobic digestion, which creates renewable energy and soil conditioner.

To find out more about Podback and to sign up residents can visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/Podback

Related topics:BanburyCherwell District CouncilTea