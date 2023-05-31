Special bin bags will be given to those who sign up to the scheme

Cherwell District Council has entered into a new partnership with Podback, a nationwide, not-for-profit recycling service. Leaflets explaining how residents can sign up for it are being delivered to homes across the district.

A new coffee pod recycling initiative has been launched for Banbury residents.

Councillor Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “Residents who use coffee machines can now enjoy the convenience of having our bin crews collect their pods and take them away for recycling. They simply need to leave their used pods on top of any of their bins, in the supplied bags, and we’ll do the rest.”

When people sign up and set up an online Podback account they will receive two free rolls of bags in the post. When they run out, people can order more through their online account.

Depending on whether they use aluminium or plastic pods, people will receive white or green bags. This allows the different materials to be separated into different waste streams to facilitate the recycling process.

Tea and hot chocolate pods are also accepted. After collection, the pods are taken to specialist reprocessing plants in the UK.

They are shredded to remove the coffee grounds. The plastic and aluminium are then transformed into new products, including beverage cans, car components, building products or plastic garden furniture.

The coffee grounds are processed by anaerobic digestion, which creates renewable energy and soil conditioner.