New Banbury community orchard seeks volunteers to plant trees and harvest fruit

A new Banbury Town Council community orchard project is looking for volunteer wardens to help plant trees and then harvest the fruit.

The town council aims for the community orchard, which will be at various sites around town, to provide free fruit for local residents.

Families, individuals, clubs, schools, and social groups have all been encouraged to register as volunteers to plant and nurture the trees through the first two years of growth.

Martin Phillips, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “This is a lovely project, and we thought it would be great if the wider community could be part of it.

“It could give a new meaning to the phrase family tree. Parents could take their children to help plant and care for the trees, and it could be a source of pride for all the family.

“But it’s not just for families. Single people, clubs such as scouts and guides, schools, older people’s associations, etc could all be wardens.”

The trees, which will include varieties of apples, pear, and other seasonal fruits, will be planted in parks and open spaces around town.

They will also make up a part of the town’s contribution to a nationwide initiative set up to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III.

Cllr Phillips said: “Trees will need watering in dry weather, and other duties will include checking their health, weeding around the bases, inspecting stakes and ties, and topping up mulch layers in winter. Any problems can be reported to the park rangers.”