Neat streets for Hardwick as 18 tonnes of waste collected

Hardwick is looking spick and span after the council removed waste weighing the same as four elephants last week.

Cherwell District Council’s ‘neighbourhood blitz’ campaign saw 160 hours dedicated to tackling litter, graffiti and fly-tipping on the Banbury estate.

Five workers collected nearly 15 tonnes of waste using mechanical street sweepers, and gathered more than two tonnes by hand.

Dozens of families made the most of free bulky waste collections, with 27 collections bringing the total weight of waste removed to an impressive 18 tonnes.

Lead member for clean and green Cllr Debbie Pickford said: “Our street cleansing team travel all over the district keeping our public spaces looking clean, but the neighbourhood blitzes are when they go above and beyond the call of duty to get the busiest parts of the district back to their best.

“Eighteen tonnes is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and I understand they are still out and about this week removing graffiti.

“It’s pleasing that so many people chose to make the most of the free bulky waste collections, and now I’d ask residents to help keep the area neat and tidy by making best use of their waste and recycling services.”

For information on how to report litter, flytips and other problems, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/report or call 01295 227007.

To book a bulky waste collection (normal price £18 for three items) go to www.cherwell.gov.uk/bulkywaste.