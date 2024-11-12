Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national animal welfare charity has accused Warwickshire Hunt of committing multiple counts of illegal fox cub hunting this autumn.

However, the Warwickshire Hunt has hit back at the report, saying that the organisation only conducts lawful trail hunting activities. It has also accused animal rights protesters of making 'fabricated allegations'.

The new figures released this week come from the League Against Cruel Sports, who has put together data collected throughout the cub hunting season from reports into the League’s Animal Crimewatch service and other monitors.

A spokesperson for the League Against Cruel Sports said: "Cub hunting is a barbaric practice in which hunts train their hounds to kill foxes by targeting fox cubs, in preparation for the main fox hunting season, despite the fox hunting ban being in place for almost 20 years.

Concerns have been raised about Warwickshire Hunt's behaviour on the roads.

"The national figures show (Warwickshire Hunt) being seen chasing 11 foxes and involved in 12 incidents of causing havoc in rural communities across Warwickshire and Oxfordshire – seven of which involved being on public roads.

"They cover the cub hunting season – the period between August 1 and October 31 2024 – and indicate the Warwickshire Hunt was seen chasing more foxes than any other hunt in England and Wales."

John Petrie, senior campaigns manager for the League Against Cruel Sports, said: “As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the Hunting Act coming into force, these figures evidence why the law needs to be strengthened.”

“It’s time for change and for the exemptions in the law to be removed, so-called trail hunting outlawed, and custodial sentences introduced for those who commit the worst hunting crimes.”

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Hunt said: “The Warwickshire Hunt conducts lawful trail hunting activities, complying with the Hunting Act and other relevant legislation at all times, yet continuously has to respond to fabricated allegations from animal rights organisations.

"Almost 20 years after the Hunting Act came into force, our hunt continues to thrive, despite the attempts of these obsessive activists who wish to damage our reputation by making unsubstantiated claims and harassing our supporters.

"The Hunt complies with the law and suggests that if there is any evidence of illegal activity then this should be taken to the police and investigated through the appropriate channels rather than trying to make headlines and clickbait through false information given to the media.”

Last month, a review was launched into Warwickshire Police’s response to anti-social behaviour, road safety and crime reporting in relation to hunting activity in the county. This comes after concerns and repeated complaints about Warwickshire Hunt's alleged behaviour, especially with regards to being on busy roads.

The review has been commissioned by Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, who says it will "help to provide...informed insight into the effectiveness of Warwickshire Police’s response to such matters, enabling recommendations for improved practices in future hunting seasons".

It follows the decision in December 2022 by Warwickshire Police to issue a Community Protection Notice (CPN) to the Warwickshire Hunt for anti-social behaviour and disregard for road safety.

This was due to be appealed by Warwickshire Hunt but a protocol to address road safety matters was agreed prior to that being heard. It meant the CPN was dropped, which caused anger among some communities and hunt protesters.