The exercise was organised and carried out on June 11 by the Ghana Association of Banbury (GAB), an association based in the town and made up of Ghanaian citizens mostly residing in Banbury.

The president of the association, Dickson Ofasi, said that the exercise has become an annual event "through which the association expresses its social responsibilities" and was run in collaboration with Cherwell District Council and Banbury Town Council.