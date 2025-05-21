Increase in recycling rates across the Banbury area

Recycling rates have increased in the Cherwell district.

Over a 12-month period between 2023 to 2024, Cherwell District Council achieved an overall rate of 53.2 per cent for kerbside recycling, an improvement of nearly 0.5 per cent.

Cllr Ian Middleton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Over the years, our kerbside recycling rates have been consistently improving. This success is a testament to the community's continued dedication to environmental stewardship and to the effectiveness of the council’s waste and recycling services.

“It is encouraging to see so many residents committing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly lifestyle by recycling household items."

He added: “I would like to extend a personal special thank you to our brilliant waste and collection crews for all the work they carry out each week to ensure that residents can keep doing their part to continually improve our recycling rates. They are a real credit to the council, and we couldn’t do any of this without them.”

The district’s success in recycling has continued into the 2024/25 year, with households in the Cherwell district recycling 9,317 tonnes in their blue bins, the equivalent of 620 double decker buses. Over 5,200 tonnes of food waste was recycled and repurposed as bio-fertilisers for farmers and green electricity to power local homes and businesses.

Residents also utilised the small electrical kerbside recycling service offered by the council, with over 61 tonnes of small electricals and batteries collected.

Those subscribed to the garden waste collection service sent nearly 12,000 tonnes of waste to a local composting site, where it was treated and composted to be used in local farmers’ fields.

Residents can subscribe for a garden waste licence for the 2025/26 year online at www.cherwell.gov.uk/gardenwaste