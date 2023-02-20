News you can trust since 1838
Huge pile of rubbish dumped in Banbury street as councillor calls for fly-tippers to face full force of the law

A councillor has called for fly-tippers to face the full force of the law after complaints of dangerous fly-tipping in a Banbury street.

By Jack Ingham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 10:21am

Cllr. Mark Cherry visited the site of the fly-tipping in Harlech Close yesterday (February 19) after residents of the street informed him of excessive fly-tipping waste that had been left outside an empty property.

Residents said the pile of rubbish, which includes a large number of dumped tyres, is a fire hazard and could put them and the neighbours of the empty house at serious risk if not removed.

Cllr. Cherry said: "Fly-tipping is intolerable, and people living next to the abandoned house could potentially be living in a fire risk. I have handed the case over to the district council and the police, and hopefully the perpetrators will face the full force of the law."

To report a case of fly-tipping in Banbury, visit Cherwell District Council’s website at https://forms.cherwell.gov.uk/xfp/form/518

