Holiday lets set to come to farm near Chipping Norton despite 'holiday park' fears

New holiday lets are set to come to a farm in the Cotswolds despite fears they will turn the area into a “holiday park”.

Applicant Rynehill Farm was given the green light to convert two of its agricultural barns in Kingham, near Chipping Norton, into accommodation and a third into a leisure facility.

The plans were approved at a West Oxfordshire planning meeting on Tuesday.

The separate leisure building will contain a swimming pool, gym, deli and coffee bar with showers – but the farm insists it would be open to customers on site rather than the wider public.

A planning paper says the proposed works “complement the consented scheme for the conversion of a range of traditional outbuildings to provide four new one-and-two-bedroom holiday lets and form part of the planned strategic farm diversification at Rynehill Farm”.

One objector, of The Grange in Kingham, Janet Hayes, said: “This application will constitute further destruction of the natural beauty of the area, following the development that has already taken place adjacent to this application, and the potential extension of Bluewood Lodges nearby.

“We are at risk of this beautiful AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) becoming a holiday park, bringing no benefit whatsoever to the local community.

“We need more affordable homes for local families who will live in and contribute to the local community, not more holiday homes.

“I understand that permission has already been granted for four holiday lets on this property. Isn’t that already enough of a development, and diversification of farm income?”

A total of 16 public objections have been raised on the planning portal with no public comments of support.

Objector Samantha Shaw added: “We are direct neighbours to this farm and have been for over 20 years.

“This development is on farmland in an AONB, and you, as our planning inspectorate, have the job of protecting our beautiful countryside from such developments that bring no local benefit but plenty of harm via noise and light pollution and increased traffic and footfall on an already busy and dangerous stretch of road.”

A planning statement read on behalf of the applicant at the council meeting said: “This will secure the future of this large arable farm.

“The application does not seek to secure new dwellings on site.

“Demand for tourist accommodation is increasing annually.”

A planning officer said the scheme represented an “appropriate diversification proposal” and district councillor Lidia Arciszewska described it as “a good example of diversification”.

“And I particularly like that it will help this farm to survive,” she added.

The application was unanimously approved by councillors after a short debate over whether it was appropriate to add provision of a footpath and cycle path as a planning condition.