Historic tree removed from Banbury hospital's entrance for safety reasons

The huge redwood tree was removed from outside the hospital yesterday.

The tree was believed to have been around 100 years old but was removed yesterday (January 25) because it was at the end of its life and posed a potential threat to safety.

A spokesperson for the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust consulted with the Cherwell District Council tree officer as their arborists had advised that this tree was at the end of its life.

“As a result, it was agreed that removing the tree was the safest thing to do. Staff and patients will miss the tree which has been part of the landscape for a long time, but all trees have a finite life.