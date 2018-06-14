Hardwick set for deep clean as part of Cherwell ‘blitz’

Hardwick estate is the latest area of Banbury to be undergoing a deep clean as part of a council campaign next week.

Cherwell District Council will be running its latest ‘neighbourhood blitz’ during the week beginning Monday, June 18.

The cleanliness drive will see the most heavily used parts of Hardwick being brought back to their best with a focus on eliminating litter, flytipping and graffiti.

Residents can take advantage of cut-priced bins and free bulky waste collections as part of the campaign.

Lead member for clean and green Cllr Debbie Pickford said: “Lots of us will be supporting our favourite World Cup stars next week, but it’s also a great time for Hardwick residents to cheer on the local heroes who keep our public spaces spick and span.

“The street cleansing team do a great job all over the district, combatting litter, graffiti and more, but the blitzes are when they go the extra mile for the areas which get the heaviest use.

“I’d urge Hardwick householders to rally round by making the most of our special offers and resolving to keep the estate looking spotless after the council clean-up.”

The price of additional blue and brown recycling bins will be slashed from £30 to £18 during the week.

The bulky waste collection service ordinarily costs £18 per three items collected but next week up to 100 will be offered free of charge to Hardwick residents who book during the week of the blitz.

From Monday, people will be able to check their eligibility and make bookings, on a first-come-first-served basis, using an online form.

The collections will then be completed during the week beginning Monday, June 25.

Residents using the bulky waste collection service are reminded that the items they leave out must not obstruct roads or pavements.

To book a bulky waste collection and for more information on the blitz visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/blitz or call 01295 227003.