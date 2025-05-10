More famland faces flooding (photo: Adobe)

​“It feels like we aren’t making fast enough progress in the fight against climate change – are we doing enough?” The effects of climate change are no longer just possibilities — they’re a present and growing reality for millions of people across the UK.

That’s why a new report from the Independent Climate Change Committee, which says the Government isn’t doing nearly enough to slow climate change, makes such disturbing reading.

From our homes to our farmlands and coastlines, critical elements of Britain’s national life are increasingly under threat.

One of the most immediate concerns is the country’s food security. Over half of our highest-quality agricultural land is currently at risk of flooding, and projections suggest that this will increase significantly by 2050.

As climate patterns continue to shift, the potential loss of productive farmland raises serious questions about future food prices and availability.

The risks are there for urban areas too. An estimated 6.3 million properties in England are now in flood-prone areas — vulnerable to overflowing rivers, coastal surges, and surface water flooding.

By the middle of the century, that number could climb to eight million, meaning one in four properties may be exposed to flood damage if action is not taken.

Britain’s infrastructure is also showing signs of serious strain. Today, more than a third of road and railway networks are at risk of flooding. By 2050, that figure could rise to nearly half. Rising temperatures are already disrupting services too, with the extreme heat we are now regularly experiencing causing rail tracks to buckle and power lines to sag, leading to travel delays and power cuts.

Perhaps most alarmingly, the human cost of climate change is expected to get dramatically worse. Thousands of heat-related deaths already occur every year globally, but this could rise to over 10,000 annual fatalities by 2050.

The elderly, young, pregnant women and disabled are more susceptible to extreme temperatures, and with an ageing population, this danger of heat stroke is increasing.

Baroness Brown, Chair of the Adaptation Committee, delivered a candid assessment:

“We have seen in the last couple of years that the country is not prepared for the impacts of climate change.

“We know there is worse to come, and we are not ready – indeed in many areas we are not even planning to be ready.”

She says that the greatest risk falls on the most vulnerable, as vital institutions like hospitals, schools, and care homes remain ill-equipped to deal with extreme weather.

The Committee’s biennial progress report card shows a ‘fail’ for the public and private sectors in every single initiative, with not a single outcome in adaptation delivery rated ‘good’.

Most remain unchanged since the 2023 review, and the stark message is that the Government and private businesses are failing to act quickly enough to meet the scale of the challenge.

If we are to seriously address the scale of the problem, the report says the UK Government needs to:

1. Set clear targets defining the roles of institutions, businesses and individuals.

2. Improve coordination and integrate climate adaptation across all government policies.

3. Embed extreme weather into planning processes, to avoid costly retrofitting later.

4. Monitor progress with a tracking system that makes sure strategies are working.

The message is being delivered loud and clear – we’re not adapting fast enough for the rate the climate is changing, and without decisive action to stop pollution and increase resilience the cost to lives, livelihoods, and the economy will rapidly rise.

Celebrity spot

Musician David Byrne has championed cycling as a way of promoting health and sustainability since the early 1980s. The Talking Heads singer has used bicycles as his primary way of getting around his home city of New York for decades and his 2009 book, Bicycle Diaries, chronicles his travels around the world on two wheels. Byrne has also designed innovative bike racks and collaborated with urban planners to encourage cycling as a fun alternative to cars.

Green swap

Boat owners, swap your dirty, diesel outboard for a clean and silent electric motor. New electric propulsion systems are efficient and low maintenance – you can even charge some models using solar panels.

Decorate your home without harming the planet

If you’re thinking about giving your home a spruce up this spring, try to make the most environmentally friendly choices possible. Whether you're revamping a single room or tackling the whole house or flat, there are some simple steps to follow to make sure you’re redecorating sustainably.

1. Forget flat-pack furniture

Whilst Ikea is a wonderful company for climate goals, it’s still best to skip flat-pack furniture isles and head instead to your local charity shop, antiques market, or car boot sales. There are also lots of websites like freecycle or Vinterior. Not only will you be giving pre-loved items a second lease of life, but you’ll also be avoiding the ge carbon footprint involved in producing and shipping furniture. Often, older furniture is better made and has more character too, so you’ll be investing in a solid piece that you can admire for years.

2. Choose ‘green’ paint

If you’re planning to refresh your walls, go for paints with low or no VOCs – volatile organic compounds. These release fewer harmful chemicals into your home and are kinder to your lungs and the environment. Many big-name brands like Dulux and Crown now offer eco-friendly paint ranges in a huge variety of shades as well as ZYX. If you’re just after a ‘feature’ wall then look up paint reuse schemes in your area or post a request on local community websites.

3. Go natural with textiles

Swap out synthetic fabrics, which are produced from fossil fuels, for natural, sustainable materials like organic cotton, linen, hemp, or bamboo. These textiles are biodegradable and are produced with fewer pesticides and chemicals. There is a wide variety of styles and patterns available for cushions, curtains and sofa covers, and they’ll add a natural warmth to your home.

4. Don’t forget the plants

Nothing breathes life into a room like plants. Houseplants absorb CO2 and release oxygen into your home. They also improve your mood and make your home feel more relaxed and inviting. Go for low-maintenance varieties like monstera, snake plants, or peace lilies if you’re new to plant parenting.

5. Let there be LED light

Switching to LED bulbs is an easy way to cut your carbon footprint and reduce your electricity bill. They last longer than old fashioned bulbs, don’t add to the heat of your home and use less energy. Choose bulbs with warm tones to keep things cosy and try to use lampshades made from recycled or sustainable materials too.

6. Shop from ethical brands

If you’re buying new materials, look for companies that are serious about sustainability and check the evidence of any item’s sustainable credentials before you buy it. If you’re building shelves or cupboards, try to use recycled wood, and if that’s not possible, look for wood certified by the Forestry Stewardship Council (FSC).

The charity One Home has lots more great ideas for redecorating your home in an environmentally-conscious way.

Fact or fiction

You could use your electric vehicle to provide electricity to your home during a power cut.

FACT.

A new study shows that the average EV, even using just 60 per cent of its charge, could provide the equivalent of five days of power to a home with the right vehicle to home capability.

