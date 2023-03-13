The event, organised by the Banbury Community Action Group (CAG) takes place on Saturday, March 25 from 11am – 1pm at Banbury Town Hall.
Residents are asked to take along clothing, toys, books, household items and more. Small electrical items may be taken for repair and visitors will be able to take the opportunity to swap seeds or plants.
CAG will arrange collection of items if required. Please email with your request to [email protected]
CAG is keen to hear from potential volunteers for the event and from anyone able to donate refreshments.
A spokesman said: “We need more helpers than ever to make this a success. As well as opportunities to donate items and pick up something, there will be a Skills Share and repair café. Orinoco and The Haven will be darning, knitting, crocheting, mending and upcycling clothes.”