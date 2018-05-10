Games back on after chestnut tree falls on Banbury Chestnuts Bowls Club

Banbury Chestnuts Bowls Club hosting matches again on Saturday after having to cancel last weekend’s fixtures because a chestnut tree fell on the green.

The large tree from People’s Park collapsed onto the wall, a path and the end of the green at the bowls club at around 7.30am on April 30, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

A chestnut tree fell on Banbury Chestnuts Bowls Club, causing a lot of damage. Photo: Martyn Cooper NNL-181005-112850001

The debris has now been cleared with tree surgeons also trimming branches off a neighbouring tree so matches can resume this weekend.

Bowls club captain Dai Evans said they were relieved no one was around when it happened but having to call off last Saturday’s fixtures was not ideal.

“It damaged two rinks so we can only play four rinks so we couldn’t has as many players as usual which affects the income of the club,” he said.

“It couldn’t happen at a worse time, it’s not ideal at all but luckily at 7.30am the day before the keeper was cutting the green so if it had happened then, well he wouldn’t have survived.

“If there had been a game on, it would have been carnage but luckily there was nobody there.”