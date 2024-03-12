Fruit trees planted across Banbury to commemorate coronation of King Charles III

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixty fruit trees, including apples and pears, have been planted by the town council along with the Banbury Rotary Club in green spaces and parks across town for residents to enjoy.

The Banbury Urban Orchard Project is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at commemorating the King, promoting healthy living, and improving urban areas and the environment.

Cllr Martin Philips said: “Our aim with the Banbury Urban Orchard Project was not only to increase tree cover within the urban landscape but also to provide a sustainable source of delicious seasonal fruit for the local community.

"Through the dedication of our volunteers and tree wardens, we have not only achieved these goals but also created vibrant green spaces that benefit both people and wildlife. Their dedication to preserving our natural heritage is truly commendable, and we are immensely grateful for their invaluable contribution to the Banbury community.”

The trees will be maintained by the town council’s tree warden team, who will work to ensure future generations are able to enjoy the urban orchard and its homegrown produce for years to come.

Further educational programmes, volunteer opportunities, and events centred around sustainable living and environmental stewardship are being planned for the future by the team behind the Banbury Urban Orchard Project.

John Groves, president of the Banbury Rotary Club said: "The aim is to increase the number of publicly accessible fruit trees for the benefit of residents and wildlife.