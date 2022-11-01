Free energy saving measures available to low-income West Oxfordshire residents.

West Oxfordshire District Council has been allocated £1,067,000 funding to support the Sustainable Warmth scheme, which will be used to upgrade homes with modifications that will boost energy performance, increase their comfort and lessen the impact of rising household bills.

Cllr Andrew Prosser, cabinet member for climate change at West Oxfordshire District Council said: “People are understandably worried about how they will manage their household bills this winter with escalating energy prices and the cost-of-living crisis continuing.

“Cutting back on energy use is a priority for many of us right now, but this is a huge struggle for those living in cold homes that are difficult to heat, and particularly for those households that are on limited incomes which may not be able to afford some of the changes needed.

"Poor insulation, inefficient heating, and a lack of draught-proofing are just some of the problems associated with the hardest to heat homes, making them expensive to keep warm and in extreme cases a risk to health, particularly for those living with, or susceptible to, respiratory conditions.”

Depending on the type of property and current heating system used, the improvements on offer include: loft, roof and wall insulation; solar panels to generate energy; affordable energy-efficient lighting; and low-carbon heating.

Households are eligible for the grant if the annual income is under £30,000 or under £20,000 and the property has an Energy Performance Certificate rating of E or lower.