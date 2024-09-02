Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fly tipping will increase if bulky waste waits get longer, a Banbury householder says, as the council introduces a £75 fast removal ‘premium’ deal.

The householder, who did not want to be named, said a neighbour who paid for a collection had to wait four weeks to have an old sofa taken away.

The ordinary system allows for a small item to be removed for £10.99, a large item to be taken away for £16.99 and three items to be removed for £24.99. The new premium services asks £74.99 for removal of up to three items within two days.

"I think the bulky waste collection has a time problem according to my neighbour who had arranged a sofa pick up. It took four weeks to collect so was in the street for all that time,” said the Banbury resident.

Cherwell District Council has introduced a new premium service for bulky waste collection

"Now the council has introduced a £75 deal to have up to three items taken away within two days. It sounds like a money making spin to me – asking those who don’t want to wait to pay more.

"I’d say this premium service will create longer waits for people who can’t afford to pay the higher sum. And I can see more fly tipping in Cherwell,” she said.

A spokesman for Cherwell District Council said: “The new premium bulky waste service is an additional service that will run alongside our bulky waste collection service. It was created to give residents more choice for how they recycle their bulky items. It is operated by a separate team which ensures that both services run simultaneously and efficiently.

"A new premium service was set up due to the popularity and demand for bulky waste collections across the district. The council carries out 135 bulky waste collections each week.

“Fly-tipping in the district is closely monitored and enforced across the district. We always encourage residents to report any fly-tipping incidents online at www.cherwell.gov.uk/fly-tipping.

"The introduction of an additional collection service also means residents have a number of ways that they can dispose of large household items, including our kerbside bulky waste collection services and household waste recycling centres,” she said.