Flood threatens historic feature of Banburyshire castle as 13th century kitchen is inundated

This week’s flooding threatens to damage an historic feature of Broughton Castle after the historic building’s 13th century kitchen was inundated.

The ancient room, below ground level, sits below the Oak Room – which as its name suggests is predominantly decorated in oak.

The water lingering to a depth of two feet in the kitchen below will – if it does not subside on its own – risk causing damp which, if it rises, will produce the perfect conditions to attract Death Watch beetle into the timbers in the Oak Room.

Death Watch beetle is predominantly attracted to oak and elm and is disastrous if it takes a hold, its larvae burrowing its way in and surviving there eating the wood for anything up to 13 years. Sprays and chemicals do not work as the damage is done inside the wood.

The Oak Room, one of the highlights of historic Broughton Castle tour and used frequently as a film location

"The only treatment is replacement of the wood,” said Martin Fiennes of Broughton.

He explained that the historic kitchen used to have a gutter along one side, which flowed into a pipe which ran beneath the Ladies’ Garden and underneath the moat to the field on the other side.

"This pipe has got blocked somewhere beneath the garden and so the water is not flowing out of the old kitchen.”

In a bid to ease the confluence of the two brooks that converge on the castle moat, the sluice gates have been opened allowing a huge volume of water to cascade away downstream to the south.

Martin Fiennes surveys the 13th century kitchen at Broughton Castle, now under two feet of water and potentially threatening the wood of the room above

But the amount of water still making its way to watercourses, after four inches of rain in Banbury in 36 hours between Sunday and Monday, means that natural drainage to ease the problem in the 13th century room is not going to happen soon.

In the event of an infestation of Death Watch beetle repairs to damaged timbers are done through splicing, bracing and cutting out infested parts of a timber and replacing it.

To see pictures of the castle and gardens visit https://www.broughtoncastle.com/the-house/

An Open Day at Broughton planned for tomorrow (Wednesday, September 25) has been cancelled because the public toilets and the car park are under water.