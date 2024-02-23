News you can trust since 1838
Flood alerts put in place across Banbury and neighbouring villages after more heavy rain

Flood alerts were issued for Banbury yesterday evening and continue today (Friday 23) after heavy rain causes levels on the River Cherwell to rise.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 09:58 GMT
The Environmental Agency has said that flooding is not currently expected but is possible and residents should be prepared.

Alerts have been put in place for the River Cherwell and its tributaries, which affect the areas of Charwelton, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton, Croughton and Upper Heyford.

Residents in these areas have been advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near water as river levels are expected to remain high and due to further rainfall over the coming days.

For more information visit, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell

