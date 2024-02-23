Flood alerts put in place across Banbury and neighbouring villages after more heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Environmental Agency has said that flooding is not currently expected but is possible and residents should be prepared.

Alerts have been put in place for the River Cherwell and its tributaries, which affect the areas of Charwelton, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton, Croughton and Upper Heyford.

Residents in these areas have been advised to avoid using low lying footpaths near water as river levels are expected to remain high and due to further rainfall over the coming days.