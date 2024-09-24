Flood alert in the Banbury area and property is at risk - river level rises quickly to a 2m 'high'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert has been increased in the Banbury area with warnings that property is at risk. The River Cherwell level has been rising quickly and is at a 2m 'high'.

Official sources say the rate of rise is ‘steady’. The highest level recorded at the Banbury measuring station is 2.39m (July 2007).

The normal level is 1.14m and property flooding is possible above 1.83m.

This evening’s report, at 8pm, for the Cherwell between Charwelton and Heyford, including Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Banbury, Kings Sutton, Hook Norton and Croughton, says property flooding is expected.

The River Cherwell is rising quickly and significantly. A flood warning has been issued

"Levels have started to fall at the top of the catchment but continue to rise in the Kings Sutton and Banbury areas in response to yesterday's heavy rainfall. Therefore, flooding of low lying land and roads is expected to continue,” it says.

“No further rainfall is forecast overnight but heavy showers are expected tomorrow. River levels in the Kings Sutton and Banbury areas are expected to peak overnight as water moves downstream before falling tomorrow morning.

“Our staff have been checking and clearing trash screens in the area and we are closely monitoring the situation. Avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses."

This situation will be updated tomorrow morning or as the situation changes.

The official 8pm river level showing a sharp rise in the height of the water in the Cherwell

A second alert, also warning that property flooding is expected relates to the Sor Brook at Bodicote and Adderbury and The Bloxham Brook and their tributaries from Horley and Bloxham to and including Adderbury. River levels are now falling. Flooding of low lying land and roads is expected to continue.

“We expect river levels to continue to fall, but levels remain sensitive to further rainfall,” the alert says.

*Flood water is not clean and not suitable for children to play in. There might be hidden hazards under the water such as manhole covers that have lifted. Anyone who has been in flood water should wash their hands at the soonest opportunity.