News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
2 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
9 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Ex-police officer swaps truncheon for trowel as new head of Banbury environmental group

An ex-Thames Valley Police officer has swapped her truncheon for a garden trowel as she takes up a new role as head of a Banbury-based environmental group.

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 16:49 GMT

Former police constable Veritie Turner’s career has changed direction dramatically as she now helps people get their hands dirty and connect with nature as head of Wild Banbury.

The mum-of-two says she has already been inundated with calls from local residents, especially young people – her challenge now is finding more spaces and projects in the town where they can get stuck in.

Veritie, the Wild Banbury project officer, said: "People in Banbury really want to help. I'm forever getting requests from people wanting to get involved with things, especially people in their 20s.

Most Popular
Former police officer Vertie Turner has taken over as the new head of environmental group Wild Banbury.
Former police officer Vertie Turner has taken over as the new head of environmental group Wild Banbury.
Former police officer Vertie Turner has taken over as the new head of environmental group Wild Banbury.

"If anyone knows of land or projects where we could help bring nature back, please get in touch - it doesn't matter how small it is: St Mary's Church have this tiny space, no more than 7ft by 3ft, but they want to make it into a wildlife garden, and we're going to do that this year."

The Wild Banbury project was started by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) more than 10 years ago. Supported by Banbury Town Council and funded by Cherwell District Council for the past six years, it aims to help residents reconnect with nature for the good of people and wildlife.

As well as having a regular volunteer group that does practical conservation work on council-owned land, the project also puts on events to help people connect with wildlife and assists projects like the Bridge Street Community Garden.

Veritie, from near Milton Keynes, has been a member of the Wildlife Trust since last year. She said: "I've always had a massive interest in wildlife and nature, and I really wanted to make that passion part of my work. With all the skills I've learnt working in the community, this was the perfect role.

"I just want to get more people involved with us now - that's why we have a stall at the market where we can meet people and explain what we do. Everyone deserves to be a part of this - we're all on this planet together, but people don't always realise how they can help nature - and how nature can help them."

Police officerSt Mary's ChurchBanbury Town CouncilCherwell District Council