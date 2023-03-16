Ex-police officer swaps truncheon for trowel as new head of Banbury environmental group

An ex-Thames Valley Police officer has swapped her truncheon for a garden trowel as she takes up a new role as head of a Banbury-based environmental group.

Former police constable Veritie Turner’s career has changed direction dramatically as she now helps people get their hands dirty and connect with nature as head of Wild Banbury.

The mum-of-two says she has already been inundated with calls from local residents, especially young people – her challenge now is finding more spaces and projects in the town where they can get stuck in.

Veritie, the Wild Banbury project officer, said: "People in Banbury really want to help. I'm forever getting requests from people wanting to get involved with things, especially people in their 20s.

"If anyone knows of land or projects where we could help bring nature back, please get in touch - it doesn't matter how small it is: St Mary's Church have this tiny space, no more than 7ft by 3ft, but they want to make it into a wildlife garden, and we're going to do that this year."

The Wild Banbury project was started by the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust (BBOWT) more than 10 years ago. Supported by Banbury Town Council and funded by Cherwell District Council for the past six years, it aims to help residents reconnect with nature for the good of people and wildlife.

As well as having a regular volunteer group that does practical conservation work on council-owned land, the project also puts on events to help people connect with wildlife and assists projects like the Bridge Street Community Garden.

Veritie, from near Milton Keynes, has been a member of the Wildlife Trust since last year. She said: "I've always had a massive interest in wildlife and nature, and I really wanted to make that passion part of my work. With all the skills I've learnt working in the community, this was the perfect role.

