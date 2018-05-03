‘Eco warrior’ Mollington girl assured Banbury pub phasing out plastic straws

An eight-year-old girl from Mollington was reassured a Banbury pub is phasing out its plastic straws after she wrote them a letter about the damage they can do to marine animals.

Poppy Mason was disappointed to be given a plastic straw and spoon at The Cherwell during a meal with her grandmother last week.

Poppy Mason's letter to The Cherwell pub about its use of plastic straws and spoons NNL-180105-165246001

The Cropredy Primary School pupil, described as an ‘eco warrior’ by her parents, wrote to the Broad Street pub explaining how marine animals are threatened by plastic waste.

Pub manager Hannah Griffin wrote back saying the straws are only available on request and no more stock will be bought, much to Poppy’s delight.

Poppy’s mother Donna Mason said: “We’re really impressed because it was all her idea, she loves animals anyway but to want to take part in the bigger picture of saving them is fantastic.”

Hannah said it was lovely to receive the letter, which is hanging pride of place in the staff room, and to let Poppy know they are doing their bit to reduce plastic waste.

“It was really nice for a young person to address something as serious as this and to take us up on it, and I was happy to reply telling her our concerns and the action we’re taking to help,” she said.

“For an eight-year-old girl to have no doubts about sending her views to a large company, it’s great to see.”