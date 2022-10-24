Dog poo and smokers targeted in new public protection order for part of Banburyshire

Owners who do not clear up after their dogs face fines in south Northamptonshire

The new rules say people may not walk more than four dogs at any one time, must pick up their dog’s poo, and must carry the means of clearing up after them.

They are being introduced to ‘encourage responsible dog ownership and ban smoking in specific public open spaces’ from next week. They have been brought in by West Northamptonshire Council.

The council cabinet approved a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) covering south Northamptonshire. It comes into force on 1 November, 2022 and lasts for three years.

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement and regulatory services said: "Picking up after your dog and keeping it under control by placing them on a lead in cemeteries and car parks, as well as not smoking in children’s play areas should be common practice.

"However, we find ourselves in a place where these simple measures aren’t always being followed.

"The new PSPO gives the Council the ability to ensure that the public can use and enjoy these public spaces and will help to make West Northamptonshire a better and safer place to live and work."

The PSPO means dog owners could be fined £100 if they fail to:

pick up their dog’s mess and dispose of it properly carry the means to pick up after their dog prevent their dog from entering public places from which dogs are excluded, including children’s play areas, schools, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas (MUGAs) and bowling greens keep their dog on a lead when in cemeteries, burial sites, graveyards, memorial gardens, allotments, car parks, sports grounds, fields and pitches - when in use for authorised sporting activity put their dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer.

The order also restricts a person from walking more than four dogs at any one time and prohibits smoking in: children’s play areas, schools, skateparks, tennis courts, multi-use games areas (MUGAs), and bowling greens.

There are a number of other PSPOs already covering various parts of West Northamptonshire.