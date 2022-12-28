West Oxfordshire council to collect real Christmas tree's from residents doorsteps.

Residents wishing to recycle their trees will be able to leave them outside their homes to be collected on their scheduled garden waste collection day between Monday, January 9 and Friday January 20.

The service is available to all households in the district, including those without a garden waste licence as long as all the lights and decorations have been removed and the tree is left out by 6am on the scheduled day of collection.

Cllr Lidia Arciszewska, cabinet member for environment at West Oxfordshire District Council, said: "With many of us favouring a real Christmas tree over an artificial one we are pleased to be collecting real Christmas trees for all households who need this service for a second year.

"We know residents really value this service as Christmas trees can be bulky and awkward to dispose of, particularly once the needles start to drop.

"However, it's not only Christmas trees. West Oxfordshire’s residents are some of the most dedicated recyclers in the country so with all the extra cardboard packaging, drink cans and bottles, and food waste that inevitably gets produced at this time of year, we’re asking everyone to keep up the good work and recycle as much as possible over the festive season and to reduce waste where they can."

To assist crews, residents are asked to cut their trees down to around one-metre lengths which can either be left ready at the kerbside or put inside the garden waste bin if available.

