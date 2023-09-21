District council launches training course to help Banbury businesses reduce environmental impact

Cherwell District Council has launched a new training course to help small and medium-sized Banbury businesses reduce their environmental impact.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Taming the Carbon Monster’ course will start in October and give businesses the opportunity to learn about the benefits of sustainability for their business and their customers.

Running over five in-person sessions, the training will give attendees the chance to work alongside and learn from other like-minded businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The delegates will later have the chance to ask questions about putting what they’ve learned into practice in two online follow-up sessions.

Cherwell District Council has launched a new training course to help Banbury businesses reduce their environmental impact.

Cllr Donna Ford, said: "We are always looking at ways we can support businesses and the local economy. It has been a pleasure to partner with Bioregional to arrange for subsidised carbon reduction training to be delivered to Cherwell businesses.

"It’s crucial that businesses develop skills and drive innovation to support their growth. Being able to provide funding to make the cost more affordable for this training was important to us. Not only will it make this training more accessible to small and medium businesses who will really benefit from information on offer but will also allow them to work towards any carbon targets they may have.

"Being aware of and addressing carbon impacts is something we know businesses are interested in investing more of their time and resources in and this training will enable them to learn more and include in their best practice policies."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Businesses located within Cherwell District with fewer than 250 employees are eligible for the training at a discounted rate of £100.