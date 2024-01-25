Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision on whether to bring 20mph zones to areas of Banbury has been deferred.

Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for transport management, Andrew Gant, was due to make the call today (Thursday) - but he decided to postpone his decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury, Sutton Courtenay, Woodstock, Radley and the Grimsbury and Nethercote areas are the places under consideration for a 20mph speed limit.

The decision on whether to bring 20mph zones to areas of Banbury has been deferred.

Strong reservations to the proposals have been expressed by some residents in Banbury through a consultation, with 427 of 649 respondents objecting.

But the scheme also has a lot of support. Members of Banbury Active Travel Society said the move would help Banbury to become a more "pedestrian and cycle-friendly place to live for everybody".

However, at the Cabinet Members decision meeting today, Cllr Kieron Mallon (Easington) highlighted the opposition that has been sent to the county council and asked that the decision be deferred to try to find a scheme suitable for Banbury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Mallon said: “The county council consulted on a 20mph scheme for Banbury which received overwhelming opposition from local residents and businesses. None of these objections were taken into account as the proposed scheme was exactly the same as the one put out for consultation.

"Also the scheme was in the words of the county council “to encourage walking and cycling in Banbury”. 80 per cent of respondents, including most who supported the scheme, said they would not change and continue to use the car if this scheme was passed, so it failed in that major policy as well.

"I pointed out that Banbury is not Oxford and that any major transport scheme needs to be bespoke to Banbury and not an 'off the shelf' Oxford one. We deserve a better scheme to reflect our unique position where three counties meet with a huge rural hinterland, we does not have the infrastructure of Oxford. I want to see a transport scheme that would enable all modes of transport busses, cars, walking and cycling to be safe and improve, not add to congestion in our town.

Talking about Cllr Gant's deferral, Cllr Malloon added: "This is a great result and went against the recommendations before him, I am glad I common sense prevailed.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbury MP Victoria Prentis, who has raised her own concerns about the idea, said: "I welcome Councillor Gant’s decision this afternoon to defer the 20 mph proposals for Banbury.

"I am pleased that he has listened to the concerns raised by residents and the town council about the plans in their current form.