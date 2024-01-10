Councillors told 'team of one' is covering flytipping across 71,000-hectare district south-west of Banbury

Concerned councillors at West Oxfordshire District Council were informed that there was “essentially a team of one undertaking fly-tipping enforcement work”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised about a council tasking a “team of one” with fly-tipping prevention work across its 71,494-hectare district.

West Oxfordshire District Council was informed at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting in December that there was “essentially a team of one undertaking fly-tipping enforcement work”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors also heard “it wasn’t possible to cover absences without diverting resources away from other important activities within environmental services”.

West Oxfordshire District Council was informed at an overview and scrutiny committee meeting in December that there was “essentially a team of one undertaking fly-tipping enforcement work”.

Decisions to employ a “team of one” come amid the council’s crackdown on anti-social behaviour and an increase in the fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping from £400 to £1,000.

West Oxfordshire District Council said there were more than 1,100 fly-tipping incidents in the district between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

The estimated cost of the clean-up was above £20,000 plus the waste tipping costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

December’s report also noted a link between a tougher approach to charging at the household waste recycling centres and increased incidents of fly-tipping.

But evidence was cited that abolishing charges did not necessarily lead to a reduction in fly-tipping and it was noted that this was a matter for Oxfordshire County Council.

Cameras are being deployed in the district to monitor known hotspots for fly-tipping.

At the end of the meeting, the committee thanked the officers and agreed to receive another update in a year’s time.