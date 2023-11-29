Council receives funding to plant 'tiny forest' in Banbury neighbourhood
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council will plant shrubs and canopy layers on the site of the Longford Park development to capture carbon and improve the environment.
After receiving £43,600 in funding from the government’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund, the council will work alongside experienced contractors to plant the trees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Andrew McHugh, portfolio holder for cleaner and greener communities, said: “We are ambitious to increase tree cover and improve the quality of green spaces in Cherwell district. These successful funding bids demonstrate our commitment to making this a reality.
“We know that access to biodiverse green spaces is good for people’s mental and physical wellbeing, while healthy woodlands are also an element of our response to the climate emergency.”
The council also has plans to create a community orchard at Burnehyll Community Woodland in Chesterton, near Bicester, with the funding money.
Cllr Andrew McHugh added: “We have chosen both these sites in a strategic way so that we maximise not only the environmental benefits but also the opportunities to engage with community groups and schools who we know are passionate about tree planting and biodiversity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Ongoing council support is built into both programmes to ensure that the two schemes benefit from help with contracts and specialist technical advice. I can’t wait to see these two woodland projects come to fruition in the coming years.”
The council hopes that the woodland projects will encourage residents to get outside more and enjoy connecting with nature.