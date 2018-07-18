Council leader vows to get ‘disgusting’ Banbury pavements cleaned up

Cherwell District Council’s leader said he would make sure Banbury pavements are cleaned after they were described as disgusting at a meeting on Monday.

Cllr Barry Wood urged councillors and members of the public to report areas of untidiness at the full council meeting.

Malcolm Douglas of Henry's Menswear, is concerned about the state of Banbury's streets. NNL-181007-151739009

Banbury Labour councillor Surinder Dhesi said she had received several complaints from residents, visitors and an ex-mayor about the state of the town centre.

“The cleanliness of Banbury’s pavements is disgusting,” she said.

Cllr Dhesi pointed out that one of the council’s principles is meant to be a cleaner, greener Cherwell but ‘they are not living up to that’.

Cllr Dhesi said High Street and Oxford Road were among the areas of greatest concern and called on Cllr Wood to make improvements.

The council leader said he was concerned to hear complaints were being made but urged people to report them to the council so it can be cleaned up.

He believed cleaniless goes right to the heart of the district council’s purpose as it affects how people feel about living and working in Cherwell.

“Email me lists of places which need cleaning and I will have them cleaned,” he told Cllr Dhesi.

High Street trader Malcolm Douglas complained about the state of the pavement outside his shop, Henry’s Menswear, and the town centre in general last week.