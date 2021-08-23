Could you home a hen in your garden - and save it from slaughter? Find out more at event in Kineton

A hen welfare charity is urgently appealing for people to become a ‘hen hero’ and save hundreds of hens from slaughter this weekend.

The flock of laying hens, being saved from slaughter by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT), need homes to go to once they leave the commercial farm.

They are looking for people to provide a home in which they can live out their final years in retirement.

Jane Howorth MBE, the founder of the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) charity.

You will need to sign up to adopt some hens and then pick your new pets up from Kineton on Sunday, August 29.

Anyone interested in opening their home to hens must register with the BHWT before Thursday, August 26.

Kathryn Howard, PR officer for the BHWT, said: “I recently went along to an adoption event and saw the hens leaving the farm and feeling fresh air and seeing sunlight for the first time. It’s truly one of the most heart-warming, life-affirming things I’ve ever been a part of and by adopting hens you could also be a part of that.

“We don’t tend to think of chickens as pets, but once you invite these funny little creatures into your home, you’ll wonder why you didn’t do it sooner. They have great personalities, they can be affectionate, they’re fun to watch and, of course, they’ll lay you the freshest eggs you’ve ever had.

“If you have a bit of space in your garden, you could do something amazing by adopting some hens and literally save their lives.”

The BHWT doesn’t charge a fee for each hen but does ask for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.

The BHWT was the UK’s first charity to save laying hens from slaughter and rehome them as family pets. Every year the charity saves more than 60,000 hens and has saved over 840,000 hens since it was established in 2005.