Experts in the planning department at Cherwell District Council have recommended councillors accept landowner Brasenose College’s outline proposal for 60 homes between the edge of Cropredy and its canal marina.

The consent would be conditional on a raft of schemes to be agreed for such elements as roads, flood risk elimination, habitat, lighting, water, air quality, roads and cycle routes as well as an agreed Section 106 agreement – where money is handed over to support local services.

A packed public meeting to discuss the proposal was held in Cropredy in January. Residents were concerned that if houses were built, many may end up in the hands of landlords, as has happened in Keytes Corner which is adjacent to the ten-acre develoment site.

Brasenose College's development plan for a ten acre site on the edge of Cropredy between the canal marina to Keytes Close

Development agents, Obsidian Asset Management Ltd, said the plan is an ‘appropriate and proportionate extension to the village’ which, they say, has a declining population, making it difficult to sustain.

The council received 179 letters of objection with five letters in support. The objections include the impact on highway safety, isolation of the development outside the village, a 30 per cent increase in Cropredy’s population, loss of wildlife, inadequate services in Cropredy, the impact on existing water supplies, possible flooding and loss of farmland.

In her report to Thursday’s planning meeting, officer Katherine Daniels says the positive benefits include a contribution to the council’s housing supply – a target for housebuilding set by government.

“The proposals would create construction jobs and also support facilities and employment in businesses, shops and services within the area. In addition, the proposal is providing a new health care centre, which will also include additional employment in the local area. This is also being provided at nil capital cost to the NHS. This is a significant benefit.”

The agricultural land Brasenose College wishes to build 60 houses on the edge of Cropredy

She said the plan would provide some affordable housing for those in need with the benefit of on-site recreation and play facilities for all village residents. Section 106 money would support a range of infrastructure for the community.

“The proposed health care centre will provide an improved health care provision for the local residents and new residents,” she says.

“Cropredy has a number of services and employment opportunities. It is a Category A village, although its bus service has stopped since the adoption of the CLP 2015 and accordingly it has lower sustainability credentials than in 2015. Nevertheless, officers note that the Milcombe appeal was allowed for 35 houses for a smaller Category A village, albeit with a regular bus service.”

She said the negative impacts were that the site is positioned beyond the existing built-up limits of the village on the western side and is an area of countryside.

"There would be some urbanisation of the site and it would result in some harm to the character and appearance of the locality.”

“Overall, it is considered that the identified harm to the character and appearance of the locality is outweighed by the significant benefits of the scheme and it is