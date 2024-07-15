CCTV installed near Chipping Norton and across West Oxfordshire to catch thieves and fly-tippers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV cameras are being installed at locations around Chipping Norton and across West Oxfordshire to catch thieves and fly-tippers.

New covert cameras, purchased with funding from a rural crime prevention scheme, are being deployed in known fly-tipping hotspots. They use invisible 'No Glow' night vision LEDs.

The scheme will also see the placement of signs around known hotspots to deter fly-tipping, alongside the cameras to catch offenders. The cameras will be regularly moved around the district to tackle known issues.

The move is part of the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Partnership’s work to combat fly-tipping using funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Home Office’s Safer Streets initiative.

Cllr Geoff Saul, West Oxfordshire’s Executive Member for Housing & Social Welfare, said: “I’m so pleased that the district council has been able to make this happen through the Rural Crime Partnership.

“It is a hugely worthwhile project that will help us support our residents and make them feel much safer in their communities. Thank you to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for securing this funding, it really will make a huge difference to funding projects across our district.”

£156,000 in funding has been secured from the Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley and the Home Office’s Safer Streets initiative and will be used to tackle fly-tipping and other rural crimes.

This area of work will be led by the West Oxfordshire, South Oxfordshire, and Vale of White Horse district councils and Thames Valley Police.

Currently West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) shares four cameras with a neighbouring council but through this project, a further 20 cameras have been bought for WODC use along with additional cameras for South and Vale.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “Fly-tipping is not just an eyesore, it can be a health hazard and also create a dangerous environment for wildlife and, when done on farmland, livestock and crops.

“I’m pleased the funding will support the installation of new covert cameras to help tackle these incidents which blight our rural environment.”

For more information about the Rural Crime Partnership and its other initiatives, visit yourvoice.westoxon.gov.uk.