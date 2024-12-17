Brewery loses £10,000 of stock in floods in 'harrowing' storm damage in Banburyshire village

Hook Norton Brewery lost £10,000 of stock due to flooding during the autumn’s severe gales.

Hook Norton Parish Council heard distressing tales of residents’ experiences of being flooded out by Storm Darragh on the weekend of December 7 – 8 and Storm Bert in late November.

Emotional villagers described how quickly their homes had been inundated. Kate McCall-McCowan spoke of the suddenness with which her home at the bottom of Bell Hill had flooded to a depth of more than a foot within 15 minutes.

Ms McCall-McCowan has had to move out of her home while repairs are carried out. She does not expect to be able to move back in for up to six months.

James Clarke, managing director of Hook Norton Brewery describes anti-flood work his business has completed to Sunday's meeeting

Several of her neighbours were also affected. Among the buildings flooded was the brewery’s cellar during Storm Bert, causing the loss of £10,000 worth of stock.

In a report on the parish council meeting, Ian Buchanan said: “The problem was made worse by the amount of fallen leaves, branches and other detritus in the Rop (the Sor Brook), which obstructed the flow under the road bridge, causing water to back up and overspill its banks.

"Beyond the village, by the sewage farm, two logs partly jammed the stream and caused flooding there although no properties suffered. Residents then faced a bureaucratic log jam when trying to discover who was responsible for action to prevent it happening again. Contacting local parish, district and county councils and the Environment Agency, was met with sympathy, but no clear answers."

PC Chair, Janeen Wilson explained the complexities of responsibility, which mainly lies with the landowners, but can also include other councils and departments, including the Environment Agency.

The Sor Brook, Hook Norton in full flood after Storm Darragh

Flood victims met at the Brewery on Sunday to survey the areas flooded and assess where the blockages were and what needed to be done. The meeting began at the Brewery, where Managing Director James Clarke explained the measures his company has taken to reduce the risk of flooding over many years including after the June flood and after Storm Bert.

The meeting and walk was attended by district councillors Cllr David Roger, Cllr Eddie Reeves and Cllr Andrew McHugh joined the walkers.