Biodigester speculators who were roundly rejected by the community and planners last year have returned with a new plan for land near Brackley.

Acorn Bio-energy is hoping to win over the community, put a planning application in this autumn and get planning consent this winter for the biogas development between Croughton and Evenley.

The new plan shows fewer, lower biogas tanks and more landscape planting. And Acorn says it would ensure that 20 per cent of vehicle movements to and from the site would be over farm tracks rather than roads.

However people living in neighbouring communities said last year that in addition to the ‘eyesore’ of the plant, they feared extra slow traffic from farm vehicles delivering waste, and smells from the process of digesting animal manure and farm crops.

One of the three biodigester tanks would be 16.5m high - the height of four double decker buses

The plan is named Astwick Green Energy and Acorn claims the plant would produce enough energy to power a town bigger than Brackley. Acorn has been sold to a Spanish company.

Its plans for a biodigester at Tysoe, Warwickshire have also met with fierce opposition, described as ‘greenwashing’ by campaigners who say millions of pounds in government funding would leave the country for the new company owners in Spain while Tysoe would be left suffering pollution and disturbance from gas production.

The Tysoe campaigners were also horrified when a biodigester exploded in Yarnton after being struck by lightning.

There has also been concern in Banbury because the gas created at all Acorn’s regional biodigesters would be taken by road to a hub in Grimsbury, meaning heavy tankers travelling through town to reach the pipeline for offloading. A Witney digester is also being planned.

A plan of the proposed Astwick Green Energy plant

Campaigners for a bypass for Farthinghoe are also concerned that tankers from the proposed Evenley biodigester and a Northampton plant, would add to considerable problems with heavy traffic in their narrow streets.

Residents have been sent a letter by Acorn giving details of the new scheme.

They say: “We put forward a previous proposal for such a development on this site in August 2022. Although this received no objections from technical consultees and the council’s planning team recommended its approval, our planning application was refused in December 2023 because of concerns about its scale, height and massing, and impacts on the local landscape character.”

The company says it has reduced the number of tanks from five to three and reduced the height from 5 x 16.5m to 1 x 16.5m and 2 x 9m high.

An aerial map of where the Astwick Green Energy biodigester would be located

They promise more landscape planting and say 20% of vehicle movements would use farm tracks, eliminating the impacts on roads.

They also say there will be significant gains to biodiversity.

“The buildings at Astwick Green Energy won’t look out of scale from the type of structures, such as barns, often seen on commercial farms,” they say.

And they claim the benefits will include generating enough gas to heat the equivalent of 8,142 households, decarbonising energy generation and agriculture essential to tackling climate change and providing a secure and affordable source of energy.

They say it would provide15 jobs, with more during construction and support 35 jobs in the supply chain.