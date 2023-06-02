Beautiful Blenheim: Here are the winning images of Blenheim Palace photography competition

From stunning sunrises to venerable old oak trees, the latest images have now been revealed for the 'Beautiful Blenheim 2023' Special Award.

Now in its fifth exhibition year, the IGPOTY-run special award for Blenheim Palace is now a well established partnership and winning is highly coveted by entrants.

The first Place is awarded to Tom Bown for his photograph titled 'Misty Sunrise'.

It was captioned 'On a winter's morning, the beauty of Blenheim Palace was enhanced by the sun rising through the mist'.

Tom said: "I am both surprised and delighted to be awarded 1st place in the IGPOTY ‘Beautiful Blenheim’ photographic competition. The standard of entries rises each year and the competition is fierce! Living locally, it is an honour and a privilege to be able to visit the Palace throughout the year and to observe the magnificent grounds in the changing seasons. This competition provides a great incentive to all photographers to enjoy the challenge of capturing the beauty of Blenheim."

Tom will be presented with the first place prize by His Grace The Duke of Marlborough of a Champagne afternoon tea for two, plus a Private Tour of Blenheim Palace and a Blenheim Palace hamper.

Regarding the first place winning photograph, His Grace The Duke of Marlborough, said: “This photo stood out from the others with the quality and beauty captured of the sunrise shining through the mist above the Palace and trees reflecting onto the lake.”

Greta Whareham was awarded second place and to Brian Lee awarded third place. A selection of higher-placed photos will be on display alongside the IGPOTY 16 exhibition when it tours to Blenheim Palace from June 2 to August 21.

The full list of results can now be viewed on the IGPOTY website: https://igpoty.com/competitions/beautiful-blenheim-2023-competition-16-results/

1 . First place The winning photo: 'Misty Sunrise' © Tom Bown. Panasonic Lumix DC-G9, Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 50-200mm f/2.8-4 ASPH Power O.I.S. lens, 1/4000sec at f/6.3, ISO 100. Photo: Tom Bown

2 . Second place Second place: 'The 'Harry Potter' Tree' by Greta Whareham Photo: Greta Whareham

3 . Third place Third place: 'First Kiss of Dawn Light' by Brian Lee. Photo: Brian Lee

4 . Finalist Finalist: 'Man and Nature' by Tom Bown Photo: Tom Bown