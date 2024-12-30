Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councils covering Banbury, Chipping Norton and Bicester are considering shared rubbish collections with other Oxfordshire authorities.

Four Oxfordshire councils – Cherwell, West Oxfordshire, Oxford City and Oxfordshire County Council – have been exploring more efficient ways to collect and dispose of waste. They want to save money and improve services for residents and businesses and are sifting the results of a specialist report on the potential benefits of a collaboration.

The report was triggered by the current waste contract in West Oxfordshire coming to an end in 2026, requiring a service review.

It suggests a potential saving of around £3m along with other benefits they say would help deliver a high-quality service for local residents and businesses.

“The benefits of a more joined-up approach have already been proved this year with a number of Oxfordshire councils running a joint procurement process which has saved over five hundred thousand pounds,” said a spokesman for WODC whose executive will consider the plan in January.

Should the proposal be agreed, the councils would start a programme to build a costed business case which would then be decided upon by each authority.

Councillor Lidia Arciszewska, WODC Executive Member for Environment, said: “Working in partnership can provide a great deal of benefit, both financial and in terms of service quality.

“The report we have received suggests there is much more we can do across Oxfordshire that would help us deliver a better service and help manage our finances at a time when local government funding continues to be very stretched.

“We look forward to working with our partners across the county to further explore the options available to us and what benefits they could bring to residents and businesses.

“We will also consider the impact of the Government’s English Devolution White Paper and any proposals for change in authorities across Oxfordshire as we progress this work.”

Councillor Ian Middleton, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services at Cherwell District Council, said: “Exploring opportunities for collaboration across Oxfordshire’s councils allows us to look at the best way to deliver high quality waste and environmental services for our residents.

“We are always looking for ways to achieve greater efficiency and enhance the quality of the services people rely on every day, and this is an exciting opportunity to build on existing partnerships and deliver innovative solutions to meet current and future needs.

“The recently announced proposals for local government devolution will need to be taken into account with respect to waste management responsibilities, but at the moment we have to work with what we have. Greater co-operation between authorities now can only be a good thing and should hopefully feed in to discussions surrounding closer working partnerships across the county in the future”.

Councillor Dr Pete Sudbury, Deputy Leader of Oxfordshire County Council and Chair of the Oxfordshire Resources and Waste Partnership, said: “We look forward to working with our partners to manage waste in the best way possible for the environment and get value for money for Oxfordshire’s residents.”