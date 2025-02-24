Banbury has turned its anger on Thames Water as thousands receive notices of large bills increases as the company is given a £3bn loan amid ‘financial and environmental ruin’.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The utility, England's biggest water company with about 16 million customers, is in some £19 billion of debt and needs £3.3bn over the next five years to keep running.

Householders say they are having to foot the bill. But Thames Water (TW) told the Banbury Guardian creditors will bear the cost, not customers, whose bills will be unaffected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners are furious that in spite of the debt, Thames Water handed out bonuses to bosses in 2023/24. Before the loan is paid, over £440m must be handed over for interest payments and costs of the loan. Another £245 million will go toward existing interest payments and £210m must be paid for professional fees, they said.

Thames Water has been allowed a £3bn loan to allow restructuring

In Banbury customers expressed anger and frustration. One said the utility should be nationalised along with all other water companies, railways, energy, mail services and road maintenance.

Another said TW’s high earners’ wages should be frozen and company cars abolished. He said TW should have ‘maintained everything and carried out proper repairs instead of trying to do things cheaply, so they look as if they are reaching their targets’ leaving ‘Joe public to foot the bill’.

One customer likened the utility’s financial situation to the bank crash of 2008 where taxpayers were left to bail them out while benefit claimants were demonised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An angry householder said his charges were going up a third. Giving £3bn to a company that owed £19bn it could not pay back was ‘throwing good money after bad’, he said.

Sewage is discharged into many TW area brooks and rivers from nearby treatment works. By this year the government will require all water companies to be reporting their sewage spills into waterways in real-time

Lib Dem MP for Witney Charlie Maynard said in a witness statement to the High Court: “Allowing Thames Water to take on £3bn more debt is not in the interests of their millions of customers. They will all be paying the price for this futile, expensive and extremely short-term bailout. This restructuring is simply throwing good money after bad."

Chris Weston, CEO, Thames Water commented: “We are pleased the Court sanctioned the Company Plan. This is good news for our customers, puts our business on a firmer financial footing and enables us to continue to invest in our network and deliver critical infrastructure upgrades for our customers and the environment. Importantly, this decision will support the delivery of our turnaround which is underway.”

River Action said: “The Government... must step in, take back control of TW and put an end to years of environmental destruction and financial mismanagement - ahead of the even more expensive restructuring Thames Water has planned."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Lloyd, CEO of The Rivers Trust said: “The ongoing financial drama at TW shows no sign of abating.

“The astounding level of debt and punitive interest rates agreed mean a large proportion of customer bills will be spent on paying financiers rather than improving the environment, when we know TW are already not delivering many of their promised environmental improvements.”

"This is a reflection of poor regulation... and some very greedy owners who siphoned too much out of the company to make themselves rich rather than fix our creaking infrastructure.”