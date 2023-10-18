Banbury’s town hall will be illuminated green for seven nights to show support for a national recycling campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The illumination comes as part of the annual recycle week (October 16-22) organised by Banbury group WRAP (waste and resources action programme).

Now in its 20th year, the week-long event is designed to promote the benefits of recycling and aims to create opportunities that help families protect the planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s campaign hopes to encourage schoolchildren to take part in recycling activities and to push the recycling of commonly overlooked items like aerosols, food tins, and plastic bottles.

Banbury's town hall will be illuminated from October 16 to October 22.

Leader of Banbury Town Council, Kieron Mallon, said: “We are happy to show our support for this campaign by lighting up the town hall. I hope the green glow will remind people that recycling is an important issue.