Banbury Town Hall illuminated in green to show support for national recycling campaign
The illumination comes as part of the annual recycle week (October 16-22) organised by Banbury group WRAP (waste and resources action programme).
Now in its 20th year, the week-long event is designed to promote the benefits of recycling and aims to create opportunities that help families protect the planet.
This year’s campaign hopes to encourage schoolchildren to take part in recycling activities and to push the recycling of commonly overlooked items like aerosols, food tins, and plastic bottles.
Leader of Banbury Town Council, Kieron Mallon, said: “We are happy to show our support for this campaign by lighting up the town hall. I hope the green glow will remind people that recycling is an important issue.
“Local councils already play a part in recycling. They provide special bins and bin collections for items that can be recycled, and I would ask residents to fully use those facilities.”