Banbury Town Hall went green last week to encourage more residents of the town to ‘get real’ about recycling.

The town hall, along with 25 other national landmarks, was lit green throughout the week (October 17–23) as part of a campaign by Recycle Now.

The theme of this year's Recycle Week was Let’s Get Real, which is helping people to change their recycling habits and commit to putting rubbish in the correct bins.

Helen Bird, at Recycle Now, said: "Between October 17-23, 26 towers, skyscrapers, bridges, castles situated across London, Liverpool, Belfast, and many other cities in Britain and Northern Ireland will glow green in support of Recycle Week.

"By going green, Banbury Townhall will help to encourage more people living in Banbury to consider their recycling habits. This doesn’t have to be confusing; Recycle Now’s easy-to-access Recycle Locator shows you what you can (and can’t) recycle in your local area."