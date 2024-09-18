Banbury residents urged to embrace council's new metal packaging recycling initiative
The council is working alongside the Aluminium Packaging Recycling Organisation (Alupro) to launch the ‘MetalMatters’ campaign in Banbury.
Residents will receive information either online, through the post or in person on how best to recycle metal items.
The council hopes that launching the campaign will increase recycling rates and raise awareness of the benefits of recycling household packaging made from metal.
Cllr Ian Middleton, the portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “Reduce, reuse and recycle is a key mantra at the heart of our priorities as a council, and we know our residents do a brilliant job of recycling, but some may not know that there is one common household material that is 100 per cent recyclable – metal.
“Metal packaging is everywhere in the household, from food and drink cans, aluminium wrapping foil and foil trays, as well as empty aerosols and metal screw tops.
“While we have seen some fantastic improvement in our recycling contamination rates, we really need to see more people putting their metal packaging in the blue bin instead of the green one.
“Recycling metal packaging is easy to do and brings many benefits. The energy saved by recycling just one aluminium can will power a TV for three hours. It shows that we can make a huge difference with one small action!”
To find more information about the ‘MetalMatters’ campaign, including what can be recycled at the kerbside and at household recycling centres, visit: https://www.cherwell.gov.uk/metalmatters
